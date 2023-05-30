The sports category has moved to a new website.

We now challenge presidents, it's sweeter – Datti Baba-Ahmed brags

Ima Elijah

Labour Party's vice presidential candidate claims sweeter challenge after observing election tribunal

Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party VP candidate.

Ahmed, who had reportedly attended the tribunal proceedings alongside Peter Obi, the LP's presidential candidate, reiterated the party's determination to challenge the sitting President's victory.

He stated, "Before now, we were challenging candidates, but now we're challenging sitting Presidents, so for us, it is sweeter."

The tribunal sessions, which began on May 8, 2023, have been addressing five petitions that contest the declaration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election. Peter Obi, representing the Labour Party, and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), filed a petition seeking to nullify Tinubu's victory.

They alleged widespread malpractices during the election and accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating the electronic process in favor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tinubu.

Despite the legal battle unfolding in court, President Tinubu was inaugurated as the 16th President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.






