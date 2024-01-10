ADVERTISEMENT
We give Tinubu 48hrs to suspend Tunji-Ojo – YPP

Ima Elijah

The funds were allegedly disbursed under the leadership of Dr Betta Edu for consultancy services.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

The demand is based on allegations of the minister's involvement in a scandalous contract at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

In an open letter addressed to President Tinubu on Tuesday night, January 09, 2023, the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Emmanuel Bishop Amakiri, threatened to mobilise youths nationwide to shut down Abuja on Monday, 15th January 2024, if Tunji-Ojo is not suspended promptly.

The central accusation against the minister revolves around what the party described as an "abuse of office."

The YPP claims to have gathered evidence indicating that a company owned by Minister Tunji Ojo, named New Planet Project Limited, received a total payment of ₦438.1 million from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The funds were allegedly disbursed under the leadership of Dr Betta Edu for consultancy services. Specifically, the payment was part of the ₦3 billion allocated to various consultants for the National Social Register contract. This contract aimed to facilitate cash transfers and social investment programs.

According to the YPP, New Planet Project Limited received ₦279 million for the verification of the list and an additional ₦159 million for the same purpose. The party contends that these transactions raise serious concerns about the propriety of the minister's actions.

In their letter, YPP stated the urgency of the matter, stating that failure to suspend Tunji-Ojo within the stipulated 48-hour timeframe would result in nationwide protests with the shutdown of Abuja as the focal point on January 15, 2024.

