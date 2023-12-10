We are not in any compeition - Philip Shaibu

This decision comes in the wake of Governor Godwin Obaseki's announcement that the state government would shoulder the financial burden.

The football club's ordeal unfolded when armed robbers ambushed their bus along the Ore-Benin Expressway, leaving a ball boy critically injured from a gunshot.

The players and other officials were left in a state of shock and disarray after the traumatic incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Governor Shaibu had initially visited the affected individuals and assured them that he would personally cover their hospital bills.

However, Governor Obaseki swiftly intervened, expressing the state government's commitment to taking responsibility for the medical expenses.

In a statement released by Shaibu's Chief Press Secretary, Ebomhiana Musa, on Sunday evening, December 10, 2023, the Deputy Governor affirmed, "Our attention has been drawn to the fact that His Excellency, the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has directed that the medical bill of the injured Ball Boy and Kit Manager of Sunshine Stars FC of Akure be paid by Edo State government.

"Consequently, the state’s Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, has withdrawn his earlier promise to pay the medical bill.

"The office of Governor and Deputy Governor are one. We are not in any way in competition."

ADVERTISEMENT

Background

This development occurs against the backdrop of reported tensions between Governor Obaseki and Deputy Governor Shaibu, despite public claims of reconciliation.