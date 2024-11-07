ADVERTISEMENT
VIDEO: Gov Yusuf addresses rumours of dispute with Kwankwaso in Kano

Segun Adeyemi

The governor also reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to Kwankwaso and the Kwankwasiyya ideology, which he described as focused on education and human capital development.

Rabiu Kwankwaso and Gov Abba Yusuf. [Facebook]
Rabiu Kwankwaso and Gov Abba Yusuf. [Facebook]

Speaking in a midnight interview at Government House on Wednesday, November 6, Yusuf denied any tensions, dismissing claims that he was distancing himself from Kwankwaso's influence in the state's governance.

"I have no problem with my leader (Kwankwaso)," Yusuf asserted, condemning the 'Abba Tsaya Da Kafarka' (Stand on Your Own Feet, Abba) movement, which encourages him to assert independence from Kwankwaso.

"It’s a slap on my face as governor of Kano; it means I should betray him," he added, expressing disbelief at the accusations. Yusuf described the rumours as "unfounded" and "false."

The governor also reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to Kwankwaso and the Kwankwasiyya ideology, which he described as focused on education and human capital development.

"I am 100% loyal to our Kwankwasiyya ideology," Yusuf declared, pointing to the movement's longstanding commitment to these principles.

Addressing claims of avoiding Kwankwaso's calls or snubbing meetings, Yusuf categorically rejected them, attributing such reports to misrepresentation.

He further emphasised his commitment to the shared political vision and his respect for journalism, despite the false reports.

Yusuf’s statements come as rumours continue to circulate regarding potential fractures in the relationship between him and Kwankwaso, a significant figure in Kano's political landscape.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

