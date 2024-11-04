Political tension in Kano as Gov Yusuf rebels against Kwankwaso's Kwankwasiyya

The rift within the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has reached a critical point, marked by allegations of Kwankwaso's overreach in local government and party matters.

Sources indicate that the governor has grown frustrated with Kwankwaso's unilateral control over key decisions, including the appointment of local government chairmen.

“Abba does not want to denigrate Kwankwaso, but he truly wants to be independent,” a close insider revealed to Daily Nigerian.

The insider highlighted that "Ninety per cent of the commissioners were imposed by Kwankwaso," indicating a sense of resentment brewing within Yusuf's camp.

Despite attending Kwankwaso's birthday celebrations on October 21, the governor has largely avoided direct communication with his former mentor, igniting speculation about his intentions.

Sources confirm friction between mentor and mentee

Insiders noted that the two have not met or spoken in months, and Governor Yusuf has been noticeably absent from several meetings convened by Kwankwaso at his residences in Kano and Abuja.

“He kept Kwankwaso waiting through midnight and refused to come,” another insider disclosed, underscoring the deteriorating relationship.

Kwankwaso's attempts to reach the governor have been met with resistance, with allegations that the NNPP leader has even resorted to using intermediaries to convey directives, including the controversial call for the dismissal of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

This directive reportedly fell on deaf ears as Governor Yusuf ignored the call, prompting Kano's NNPP chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa, to announce the SSG's dismissal due to alleged anti-party activities.

The political fallout from this power struggle has potential ramifications for the party, with whispers of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) among disillusioned NNPP figures, including lawmakers and commissioners aligning with the governor.

