Fubara defeated as appeal court grants major victory to Wike

The court's decision, which declared Amaewhule's Assembly faction as the rightful body to pass the 2024 budget, has prompted Governor Siminalayi Fubara to challenge the ruling at the Supreme Court.

Governor Fubara expressed strong disagreement with the judgment, highlighting his administration's commitment to seek redress.

"The Court of Appeal may have ruled on an issue that was not properly before it," stated Danagogo Iboroma, Rivers State's Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, who signed the statement confirming the governor's intention to appeal.

The Court of Appeal's decision dismisses the governor's appeal and reaffirms the lower court's ruling that Amaewhule's faction constitutes the valid Assembly leadership.

It further censured the Fubara administration, asserting that budget expenditures made without the approval of Amaewhule's Assembly are "illegal."

The court also imposed a fine of ₦500,000 on Governor Fubara for what it described as a "blatant disregard for court orders."

The court did not hold back in its criticism, noting, "The Governor of Rivers State has the passion to disobey court orders, which is unbecoming of someone with good culture."

This firm stance against Fubara's actions has heightened tensions as his administration scrambles to file a stay of execution on the ruling.

Amid the political turmoil, the governor appealed for calm, urging Rivers residents to dismiss what he described as "fake news" intended to mislead the public.

"His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, urges the good people of Rivers State to ignore the purveyors of fake news," emphasised the Attorney-General's statement.