ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Fubara defeated as appeal court grants major victory to Wike

Segun Adeyemi

The ongoing legal battle, now poised for the Supreme Court, underscores the deepening rift between Governor Fubara and key political forces within the state.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State. [DailyTrust/Facebook]
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State. [DailyTrust/Facebook]

Recommended articles

The court's decision, which declared Amaewhule's Assembly faction as the rightful body to pass the 2024 budget, has prompted Governor Siminalayi Fubara to challenge the ruling at the Supreme Court.

Governor Fubara expressed strong disagreement with the judgment, highlighting his administration's commitment to seek redress.

"The Court of Appeal may have ruled on an issue that was not properly before it," stated Danagogo Iboroma, Rivers State's Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, who signed the statement confirming the governor's intention to appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal's decision dismisses the governor's appeal and reaffirms the lower court's ruling that Amaewhule's faction constitutes the valid Assembly leadership.

READ ALSO: A joke taken too far - Appeal Court scolds Fubara over Assembly feud, voids budget

It further censured the Fubara administration, asserting that budget expenditures made without the approval of Amaewhule's Assembly are "illegal."

The court also imposed a fine of ₦500,000 on Governor Fubara for what it described as a "blatant disregard for court orders."

The court did not hold back in its criticism, noting, "The Governor of Rivers State has the passion to disobey court orders, which is unbecoming of someone with good culture."

ADVERTISEMENT

This firm stance against Fubara's actions has heightened tensions as his administration scrambles to file a stay of execution on the ruling.

READ ALSO: Wike opens up on Fubara's sins, gives condition to end Rivers crisis

Amid the political turmoil, the governor appealed for calm, urging Rivers residents to dismiss what he described as "fake news" intended to mislead the public.

"His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, urges the good people of Rivers State to ignore the purveyors of fake news," emphasised the Attorney-General's statement.

The ongoing legal battle, now poised for the Supreme Court, underscores the deepening rift between Governor Fubara and key political forces within the state.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bishop Oyedepo's deputies, Abioye, Aremu steps down after decades of service

Bishop Oyedepo's deputies, Abioye, Aremu steps down after decades of service

Fresh crisis rocks PDP as NWC faction suspends Damagum, Anyanwu, others

Fresh crisis rocks PDP as NWC faction suspends Damagum, Anyanwu, others

Fubara defeated as appeal court grants major victory to Wike

Fubara defeated as appeal court grants major victory to Wike

FG to establish 3 military formations in Sokoto to tackle banditry

FG to establish 3 military formations in Sokoto to tackle banditry

Tonye Cole names Pastor Ibiyeomie, Jonathan, 2 others who can reconcile Wike, Fubara

Tonye Cole names Pastor Ibiyeomie, Jonathan, 2 others who can reconcile Wike, Fubara

Buhari sends 10 ex-ministers to condole Tallen over only son’s death

Buhari sends 10 ex-ministers to condole Tallen over only son’s death

My husband not the cause of Nigeria's economic challenges - Remi Tinubu

My husband not the cause of Nigeria's economic challenges - Remi Tinubu

Benue LG elections rigging video, fabrication of opposition - Gov Alia

Benue LG elections rigging video, fabrication of opposition - Gov Alia

Those criticising Tinubu for holidaying abroad uninformed - Okupe

Those criticising Tinubu for holidaying abroad uninformed - Okupe

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Julius-Abure

Court declares Abure as Labour Party Chairman, orders INEC to comply

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike declares 'no regret' for oposing PDP in 2023 election

Adeyemi Ikuforiji. [Facebook]

EFCC appeals Ikuforiji's acquittal on money laundering charges again

Benue Assembly amends LG law hours before polls, executives get 3-year tenure

Benue Assembly amends LG law hours before polls, executives get 3-year tenure