The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Uzodinma succeeds El-Rufai as chairman of APC governors forum

News Agency Of Nigeria

The tenure of the new leadership, according to El-rufai, takes off immediately.

Gov Uzodinma emerges new Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum. [Twitter:Imran]
Gov Uzodinma emerges new Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum. [Twitter:Imran]

Recommended articles

He succeeds outgone Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna.

Uzodinma emerged at a joint meeting of immediate past governors, re-elected governors and newly-elected governors held on Wednesday in Abuja, according to former Gov. El-Rufai, the immediate past Chairman of the PGF.

The PGF is an organization which comprises Governors elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC), which serves as a platform for collaboration, policy development, and sharing of experiences among its members.

ADVERTISEMENT

El-Rufai said new Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State, emerged as Vice Chairman, while Dr. Abdulkadir Mayere, former Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, had been appointed as the Director-General of the PGF.

The tenure of the new leadership, according to El-rufai, takes off immediately.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NSCDC arrests 3 petrol 'black marketers', impounds 4 vehicles in Niger

NSCDC arrests 3 petrol 'black marketers', impounds 4 vehicles in Niger

Insecurity, unemployment responsible for japa syndrome — Dabiri-Erewa

Insecurity, unemployment responsible for japa syndrome — Dabiri-Erewa

Uzodinma succeeds El-Rufai as chairman of APC governors forum

Uzodinma succeeds El-Rufai as chairman of APC governors forum

North East coalition endorses APC's choice Abbas for NASS speakership

North East coalition endorses APC's choice Abbas for NASS speakership

Court remands 2 construction workers for allegedly breaking govt seal

Court remands 2 construction workers for allegedly breaking govt seal

Fire at Lagos hospital, firefighters respond promptly

Fire at Lagos hospital, firefighters respond promptly

EFCC testifies against ex-PDP National Chairman’s son in fuel subsidy scam trial

EFCC testifies against ex-PDP National Chairman’s son in fuel subsidy scam trial

Oye bows out as 38-year-old Ezeokenwa emerges APGA national chairman

Oye bows out as 38-year-old Ezeokenwa emerges APGA national chairman

Inauguration: Police arrest 93 suspected criminals in Kano

Inauguration: Police arrest 93 suspected criminals in Kano

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu

BREAKING: No more fuel subsidy - President Tinubu

Why President Tinubu removed fuel subsidy

Fuel Subsidy: Why Tinubu had no other option [Editor's Opinion]

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and VP-elect Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]

Victory for Tinubu, Shettima as Court rejects PDP's call for disqualification

The governor of Ogun State Dapo Abiodun and his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun. [Premium Times]

Abiodun blames Amosun for relocation of Dangote refinery from Ogun to Lagos