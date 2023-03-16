Unsung Heroines: The brave women who contributed to Nigeria's development

Unfortunately, many of these women have been forgotten and their contributions have been overlooked. In this article, we will highlight six such women who deserve to be remembered for their outstanding achievements.

From the first woman to attain the rank of Major General in the Nigerian Army to the first female senator in Nigeria, these women have left a lasting legacy that continues to inspire young Nigerians to fight for equality and justice.

Aderonke Kale

Pulse Nigeria

Aderonke Kale was appointed as a Major General in the Nigerian Army in 1994, becoming the first woman to attain the rank.

Before her promotion, Kale had a distinguished military career, serving in various capacities in the Nigerian Army, including her role as the Director of Army Public Relations.

Pulse Nigeria

Kale's promotion to the rank of Major General also sends a positive message about gender equality and women's leadership in Nigeria. Her accomplishment demonstrates that women can excel in male-dominated fields such as the military and that their talents and abilities should be recognised and rewarded regardless of gender.

Franca Afegbua

Pulse Nigeria

Franca Afegbua was the first female senator in Nigeria, briefly serving in the Senate in 1983 before Muhammadu Buhari’s military government took over. Her accomplishment paved the way for other women to enter politics and become active participants in Nigeria's political landscape.

Pulse Nigeria

As a senator, Afegbua was known for her strong stance on issues of women's rights and social justice. She was a passionate advocate for the empowerment of women and was instrumental in pushing for legislative reforms that would improve the status of women in Nigerian society.

Pulse Nigeria

During her tenure in the Senate, Afegbua sponsored several bills and motions aimed at promoting gender equality and women's rights. One of her notable achievements was the establishment of the National Centre for Women Development, which provides training and support for women in various aspects of development. On Monday, March 13, 2023, Franca Afegbua was confirmed dead at the age of 81, after a period of an undisclosed illness.

Janet Mokelu

Janet Mokelu was a Nigerian politician and activist who played a significant role in the struggle for Nigerian independence. Born in 1918 in Jos, Plateau State, she was the daughter of a prominent politician and was schooled in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Pulse Nigeria

Mokelu, who worked closely with Margaret Ekpo, was a vocal advocate for women's rights and was instrumental in the 1951 establishment of the Nigerian Women's Party (NWP) which fought for the rights of women and children. She also played a leading role in the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) and was a staunch supporter of the Nigerian independence movement.

Mokelu championed equity and authored various progressive bills, including one advocating for equal pay for married women. In 1949, she led a protest against the Enugu State Police Command which had killed 21 miners demanding their allowance. Mokelu mobilised women to demand justice and the prosecution of the policemen involved, while also condemning colonial policies.

She advocated for women's rights to vote and be voted for. Our mothers started voting seven years before their counterparts in the United States of America who had to wait until 1965. She was a strong advocate for women's suffrage and her legislative record reflected her commitment to gender equality.

Hajiya Gambo Sawaba

Pulse Nigeria

Hajiya Gambo Sawaba was a prominent Nigerian feminist and politician born in 1933 in Kano, Nigeria. She was a pioneer in the fight for women's rights and social justice in Nigeria.

Her accomplishments include joining the Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU) in 1953, becoming the first woman to contest for a parliamentary seat in Nigeria in 1957, and 1960, and becoming the first woman to be elected to the Northern Regional House of Assembly. She was a champion for the education of women, the end of discriminatory practices against women, and the empowerment of women in political and social spheres.

Pulse Nigeria

She was imprisoned several times, harassed, and even beaten for her activism. Sawaba died on October 9, 2001, at the age of 68, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire young Nigerians to fight for equality and justice.

Margaret Ekpo

Pulse Nigeria

Margaret Ekpo was a Nigerian women's rights activist and politician who is best known for her role in the struggle for Nigerian independence. Born in 1914 in Creek Town, Cross River State, she was the daughter of a trader and a schoolteacher.

Margaret was a vocal advocate for women's rights and was instrumental in the establishment of the Aba Women's Riot in 1929, which protested against unfair taxes and colonial policies. She also played a leading role in the NCNC and was a staunch supporter of the Nigerian independence movement.

Pulse Nigeria

In addition to her political work, Ekpo was a successful businesswoman and was the first Nigerian woman to open a boutique in the city of Aba. She was also a co-founder of the Women's Institute of Management and Technology in Enugu, which provided education and training for women in business and entrepreneurship.

Pulse Nigeria

Ekpo passed away on September 21, 2006, at the age of 92, in her residence in Calabar, Nigeria.

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

Funmilayo Kuti Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti was a Nigerian feminist, politician, and activist who played a significant role in Nigeria's struggle for independence. Born in Abeokuta in 1900, Ransome-Kuti was the daughter of a Yoruba aristocrat and a granddaughter of a renowned anti-colonialist. She was educated in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, where she studied at the University of Manchester.

FRK AFP

Ransome-Kuti was a vocal advocate for women's rights and was instrumental in the 1946 establishment of the Abeokuta Women's Union (AWU) which fought against oppressive colonial policies. She also played a leading role in the Nigerian Women's Union (NWU) which fought for the rights of women and children.

In addition to her advocacy work, Ransome-Kuti was an active politician and served as a member of the Western Region House of Assembly. She was also a member of the NCNC and was a staunch supporter of the Nigerian independence movement.

