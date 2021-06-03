Buhari not behind proposal to change Nigeria's name to United African Republic or United Alkebulan Republic

The House of Representatives' Special Committee on Constitution Review on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 received a proposal to change Nigeria's name to the United African Republic or United Alkebulan Republic (meaning: United Mother of Mankind Republic).

Adeleye Jokotoye, a tax consultant, submitted the proposal to the committee at the South West Zonal Public Hearing in Lagos.

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the proposal with amusement and largely rejected it, but many have incorrectly held the president and lawmakers responsible for making the proposal.

Ahmad on Thursday, June 3 clarified to the public that Buhari was not responsible for the proposal.

"It's an individual or a group that submitted it. But a large number of people have already taken it to their head, accusing the President of something he absolutely no hand in," he tweeted.

While presenting the proposal on Wednesday, Jokotoye said Nigeria's current name was an imposition of its past colonial masters and should be changed.

He said a change of name for the country would physically and psychologically reflect a new beginning.

"At this crossroads in our history, it is mandatory that we change our name to reflect a new beginning which will be ushered in with a new constitution," he said.