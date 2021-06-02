RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

House of Reps receives proposal to change Nigeria's name to UAR

Samson Toromade

The proposal suggests United African Republic or United Alkebulan Republic as Nigeria's new name.

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives [NASS]
The House of Representatives' Special Committee on Constitution Review has received a proposal to change Nigeria's name to the United African Republic.

Adeleye Jokotoye, a tax consultant, submitted the proposal to the committee at the South West Zonal Public Hearing in Lagos on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

While presenting the proposal, he said Nigeria's current name was an imposition of its past colonial masters and should be changed.

He said a change of name for the country would physically and psychologically reflect a new beginning.

"At this crossroads in our history, it is mandatory that we change our name to reflect a new beginning which will be ushered in with a new constitution," he said.

Explaining why he chose United African Republic, Jokotoye said Nigeria is made up of hundreds of ethnic groups that need to be united.

As an alternative, he suggested that Nigeria could also choose United Alkebulan Republic (meaning: United Mother of Mankind Republic) as its new name.

The tax consultant also suggested amendments to the constitution to reflect fiscal federalism, state or regional resource and taxation control, removal of immunity clause, and review of the Exclusive Legislative List.

