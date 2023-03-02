ADVERTISEMENT
UK congratulates President-elect Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The United Kingdom has congratulated the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on his victory at the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on Saturday.

UK Foreign Secretary, Mr James Cleverly, extended the congratulation to Tinubu on Thursday.

His message is contained in a statement issued in Lagos, by Atinuke Akande-Alegbe, Senior Communication and Public Diplomacy Officer, British High Commission.

Cleverly also commended Nigerian voters for their participation in the polls and for exercising patience and resilience in exercising their democratic rights.

“We note the position of opposition parties on the election outcome and the concerns expressed by observer missions and civil society about the organisation of the process, including delays and technical challenges.

“We encourage the authorities to examine all concerns carefully, take action to resolve outstanding issues and focus on delivering the will of the Nigerian people,” Cleverly said.

