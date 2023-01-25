ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Abia PDP governorship candidate is dead

Bayo Wahab

Ikonne died at the age of 65.

Abia State Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Prof Uche Ikonne. (Punch)
According to a statement by his son, Chikezie Uche-Ikonne, the governorship candidate died at the National Hospital Abuja on Wednesday, January 25, 2023,

The statement reads: “I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today January 2023, 25, by 4 am after a brief illness.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests from which he didn’t recover from.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family”.

