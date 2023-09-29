Uba Sani holds media responsible for confusion about Kaduna tribunal ruling

Sani said some big media reported that the March 18 governorship election in Kaduna was declared inconclusive while the court was still ruling on the petition filed against him.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Isah Ashiru had approached the court to challenge Sani’s election, but on Thursday, several reports claimed that the court sacked Sani and ordered a rerun in some parts of the state.

Reacting to the development during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, the governor, who had earlier commended the court for upholding his victory amid confusing reports, said he was extremely disappointed in some big media houses.

Contrary to many news reports, the Kaduna State Governor said the tribunal dismissed the petition filed by Ashiru against him.

“Today the tribunal has made its judgment. It dismissed the case. That is why in my own statement I called on him and his supporters and my supporters to calm down. It’s about moving Kaduna State forward. I thank him for contesting the election,” he said.

Sani said there was no confusion in the tribunal judgment, adding that the opposition party misinformed and misled some media houses.

“I think there is no confusion about the Kaduna State tribunal judgement. As I said some of us that have been involved in the draft of the electoral law know that there is nothing like confusion there. The case was dismissed because it lacks merit. The preliminary objection was made out of hand, the governor said.

“I think PDP started misinforming and misleading some very important media houses. I am extremely disappointed in them. When the ruling was going on. Media Houses went to the press. In 2003 I was a spokesperson for President Obasanjo. Of course I know the media very well.”

In a statement he released after the judgment, Sani thanked Ashiru for approaching the tribunal to ventilate his displeasure with the governorship election.