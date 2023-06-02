Uba Sani appoints 29-year-old Jewel Tok Pam as SSA

Jewel Pam, who is an alumi of Afe Babalola university, has been appointed the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Kaduna state (Office of COS). Prior to this appointment, she served as s legislative aide to Uba Sani who previously served as a Senator at National Assembly of Nigeria (NASS).

Delivering his innauguration speech, Governor Uba Sani affirmed that his administration would undertake programmes and policies that would enhance productivity, encourage creativity and harness the rich diversity and cosmopolitan nature of the state.

According to him, his programmes and policies shall be people-oriented, and he shall run an all-inclusive government that would leave no one or any part of Kaduna State behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Sani was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023, as the new governor.

The governor also retained top appointees of ex-governor Nasir El-Rufai.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mohammed Shehu, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Sani appointed Habiba Shekarau as the new head of service.

He retained Balarabe Lawal as the secretary to the state government.

"The Governor also retained the services of other senior members of the Nasir El-Rufai Administration to provide the link between the two administrations: Muhammad Hafiz Bayero will serve as Senior Advisor Counsellor to the Governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Also, Barrister James Atung Kanyip and Chris Umar have been appointed Deputy Chiefs of Staff to the Governor. Dr Shehu Usman Muhammad and Bulus Banquo Audu were appointed Counsellors to the Governor.