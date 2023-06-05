The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tribunal resumes hearing on Atiku's suit against Tinubu's victory

Ima Elijah

The lawyers representing both parties also announced their presence, setting the stage for further proceedings in the tribunal.

Tinubu considers Atiku's request to broadcast the court proceedings [Cable]

Since Tuesday, May 30, the tribunal has been diligently considering the petitions presented by multiple parties involved in the case. Alongside the PDP and Atiku Abubakar, the Labour Party, represented by Peter Obi, and the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) have also filed petitions.

The respondents in this case include the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, and the APC.

During today's resumed hearing in Abuja, the courtroom witnessed the physical presence of the first and third respondents, INEC and the APC. The APC was represented by its Director of Legal Services, while National Commissioner May Agbamuche appeared on behalf of INEC.

