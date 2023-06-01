The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tribunal criticises Labour Party, Obi, for lack of preparedness

Ima Elijah

Peter Obi's legal team's failure to properly file and schedule documents leads to criticism and adjournment by court.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, attends proceedings at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja. [Twitter:@AlwaysJayjam]
Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, attends proceedings at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja. [Twitter:@AlwaysJayjam]

Recommended articles

The court session on Thursday, June 01, 2023, saw one of the senior lawyers on the petitioners' legal team, Emeka Okpoko, attempting to submit electoral documents as exhibits. However, the documents were found to have not been properly filed and scheduled before the court, causing a delay in the proceedings; Channels TV reports.

As a result, the court decided to temporarily suspend the hearing for 10 minutes, requesting the legal team to re-file the schedule of documents in accordance with the pre-hearing report.

However, upon reconvening, the petitioners' legal team appeared to still lack coordination, leading to further dissatisfaction among the five-man panel of Justices, headed by Haruna Tsammani. The panel advised the petitioners to request an adjournment in order to properly organise their documents, expressing disappointment at the wasted time due to the counsels' underestimation of the task at hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the court's suggestion, Awa Kalu, another senior lawyer representing the petitioners, announced that they would not be seeking an adjournment as recommended. Instead, they would proceed to tender the 16 Local Government Areas. Up to this point, the Labour Party has already submitted evidence from six states.

The hearing has been adjourned until June 2nd for the continuation of proceedings, allowing the petitioners an opportunity to address the court's concerns and present their case with proper organisation and preparation.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You are wasting time of court, tribunal tells Obi, Labour Party

You are wasting time of court, tribunal tells Obi, Labour Party

Tinubu told security chiefs he won't accept underperformance - NSA

Tinubu told security chiefs he won't accept underperformance - NSA

EFCC grills Fayemi over alleged ₦4bn fraud, money laundering

EFCC grills Fayemi over alleged ₦4bn fraud, money laundering

Oyo transport operators ask Makinde to appoint technocrat as supervisor

Oyo transport operators ask Makinde to appoint technocrat as supervisor

Tinubu congratulates Abdulrazaq, Uzodinma on Governors’ Forum leadership

Tinubu congratulates Abdulrazaq, Uzodinma on Governors’ Forum leadership

Ex-minister advises Tinubu to consider Obasanjo, Osinbajo health reports

Ex-minister advises Tinubu to consider Obasanjo, Osinbajo health reports

PANDEF backs fuel subsidy removal, seeks palliatives to cushion effect

PANDEF backs fuel subsidy removal, seeks palliatives to cushion effect

US based lawyer says politicians not to blame for fuel subsidy hardship

US based lawyer says politicians not to blame for fuel subsidy hardship

Tribunal criticises Labour Party, Obi, for lack of preparedness

Tribunal criticises Labour Party, Obi, for lack of preparedness

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu

BREAKING: No more fuel subsidy - President Tinubu

Why President Tinubu removed fuel subsidy

Fuel Subsidy: Why Tinubu had no other option [Editor's Opinion]

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and VP-elect Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]

Victory for Tinubu, Shettima as Court rejects PDP's call for disqualification

Bola Tinubu (in blue) surrounded by a crowd of supporters

5 problems Nigerians expect Tinubu to solve in the first 100 days