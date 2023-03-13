Tinubu's Victory: Peter Obi counters Aisha Buhari's opinion on 'God's will'

What you should remember: It is worth noting that Mrs. Aisha Buhari, the President's wife, referred to Tinubu's victory in the 2023 presidential election as the will of God last week.

What Aisha had said: “Regardless of our interests and diversity, we should all accept it as the will of Almighty God; we wouldn’t have done it without his grace."

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Obi's response: During an interview with Arise Television after the election, Obi criticized the First Lady's statement, asserting that doing the right things is what aligns with God's will, not the other way around.

“What they are actually preaching is the problem of Nigeria. The problem of Nigeria is accepting wrongdoing and what is unacceptable. That is using God’s name in vain. That is not what God is saying. God said do not use my name in vain.”