Tinubu's Victory: Peter Obi counters Aisha Buhari's opinion on 'God's will'

Ima Elijah

"That is not what God is saying..."

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]
L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), responded on Monday, March 18, 2023, has debunked sentiments of divinity being attached to the recent presidential election results, as announced by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

What you should remember: It is worth noting that Mrs. Aisha Buhari, the President's wife, referred to Tinubu's victory in the 2023 presidential election as the will of God last week.

What Aisha had said: “Regardless of our interests and diversity, we should all accept it as the will of Almighty God; we wouldn’t have done it without his grace."

Peter Obi's response: During an interview with Arise Television after the election, Obi criticized the First Lady's statement, asserting that doing the right things is what aligns with God's will, not the other way around.

“What they are actually preaching is the problem of Nigeria. The problem of Nigeria is accepting wrongdoing and what is unacceptable. That is using God’s name in vain. That is not what God is saying. God said do not use my name in vain.”

What you should know: Before the commencement of the 2023 general election, some renowned Christian clerics made certain prophetic declarations about the outcome of the polls.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

