Tinubu's lingo is in fashion of MKO Abiola - Festus Keyamo

Ima Elijah

The metaphor used by Tinubu is offensive to a demographic...

Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

The MKO lingo template: The late Abiola, whose travails formed the foundation of a new Democracy Day in Nigeria, was reputed as a repository of knowledge whose statements were laced with African wisdom.

What Keyamo said: Via his Twitter account, on Friday, October 21, 2022, Keyamo said Tinubu is working with the MKO template.

“With the events of the last few days when some buffoons tried to ridicule the parables of @officialABAT and ended up like jokes themselves, it appears @officialABAT has resurrected the effective style of MKO Abiola who regaled us with African proverbs on his campaign trail in 1993,” Keyamo wrote

What happened: Two days ago, social media was buzzing off the comment Bola Ahmed Tinubu made about climate change. BAT's comment sparked up negative reactions and arguments as to the appropriateness of such comments.

What BAT said: Tinubu while addressing the Arewa interactive committee on Monday in Kaduna, said developed countries must be ready to provide financial support if Nigeria is to comply with climate change guidelines.

He compared Nigeria’s compliance with global climate change directives to preventing “a church rat from eating poisoned holy communion.”

REACTIONS!!!

The Centre for Reforms and Public Advocacy, has said that views of Tinubu on climate change were indicative that he was out of touch with the current ideals of progressive governance. The Executive Director, Ifeanyi Okechukwu in a statement issued Tuesday, October 18, 2022, said Tinubu has proved himself unworthy to be elected as president of Nigeria.

The Christian Youths Movement for Tinubu-Shettima, a support group for Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, has said the comments of the APC standard bearer on climate change, was a metaphor. The Coordinator and Public Relations Officer, Adeleke Olorunwa, and Ogumah Segun, the group said the statement made by Tinubu was not in any way intended to denigrate the body of Christ as some persons painted it.

Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, has described a metaphor used by Tinubu as offensive to a demographic.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

