Tinubu's campaign takes off in Plateau, fixes rally for Monday in Anambra, Imo

As contained in the party’s presidential timetable released on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, APC will hold their inaugural rally in the state governed by the Director General of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Simon Lalong, on November 15, 2022.

Recall that Pulse had earlier reported that APC had picked a state in the North Central region to kick off its presidential campaign.

This is coming weeks after the Independent National Electoral Commission approved the start of campaigns for the 2023 general election.

The APC campaigns will eventually get off the ground after several attempts in recent past suffered several postponements.

However, in the timetable and schedule of activities released by the PCC, the party will hold its first presidential rally in Plateau state, while several town hall meetings would be held with different stakeholders across the country from November 16-30.

The APC also set aside a week for international engagements which will hold between December 4-10, 2022.

It also scheduled a rally and musical concert in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for February 8, 2023, while the Lagos rally which would be the last, would hold on February 13.

A closer look at the timetable revealed that the APC has chosen to hold its presidential campaign rally in Anambra and Imo states on a Monday.