Tinubu sweeps all LGAs in Ekiti

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu beats Atiku and Obi in Ekiti state.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Tinubu polled 201,486 votes to beat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Atiku secured 89,554 , while Obi polled 11,397 votes in the state.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab

