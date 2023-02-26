ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu sweeps all LGAs in Ekiti
Tinubu beats Atiku and Obi in Ekiti state.
Tinubu polled 201,486 votes to beat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).
Atiku secured 89,554 , while Obi polled 11,397 votes in the state.
Details later...
