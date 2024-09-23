ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu welcomes APC’s victory in Edo governorship election

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu commended APC national leaders, Edo leaders, and party governors for working hard to achieve victory.

President Bola Tinuubu welcomes his party's victory in the Edo governorship election.
President Bola Tinuubu welcomes his party's victory in the Edo governorship election.

Okpebholo was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, having defeated other contenders for the position.

In a statement, Tinubu commended APC national leaders, Edo leaders, and party governors for working hard to achieve victory, Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser, Information and Strategy.

The President said the victory testified to the people’s support for the ruling party, progressive ideals, economic reengineering programme, and commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians.

He urged Okpebholo not to gloat over his victory but to see it as a call to service.

He encouraged him to demonstrate magnanimity by reaching out to his political rivals and uniting the people of Edo to ensure development.

Tinubu also praised other candidates who participated in the election for their contributions to advancing Nigeria’s democracy, saying that peaceful political contests such as the one on Saturday portray Nigeria as a stable democracy.

The President urged all those aggrieved by the election outcome to seek redress through legal channels.

In addition, the President commended the people of Edo for their orderly and peaceful conduct during the election, underscoring the country’s maturing democracy after 25 years.

“I commend INEC and our security agencies for working round the clock to conduct a successful, peaceful, and largely hitch-free exercise.

“INEC has once again demonstrated that it is committed to organising free and fair election in our country,” Tinubu added.

