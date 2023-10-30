Tinubu trusts Gbajabiamila amidst calls for sack over alleged sale of positions
The President noted his willingness to admit mistakes and urged the nation to join hands in the fight against corruption.
The President made these remarks ahead of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday, October 30, 2023.
Recently, viral reports that Gbajabiamila may soon be replaced due to allegations of trading government appointments have been circulating round online Nigerian communities. The reports claimed that an insider disclosed a reoccurring pattern that whenever Tinubu signs something, it will somehow be changed purportedly by his CoS.
Speaking directly to the nation, President Tinubu stated, "Perfection is that of God Almighty. I have absolute confidence in the integrity of my Chief of Staff. All campaigns of calumny and insinuations should stop, the buck stops here."
"If I make a mistake I’m ready to own up to it and we’re all joining hands to fight corruption and we want to enforce the law along with you," he affirmed.
Present at the meeting were key government officials, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Chief of Staff to the President Honourable Gbajabiamila, and National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. Virtually all ministers were also in attendance.
