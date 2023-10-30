ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu trusts Gbajabiamila amidst calls for sack over alleged sale of positions

Ima Elijah

The President noted his willingness to admit mistakes and urged the nation to join hands in the fight against corruption.

Tinubu says he is confident in Gbajabiamila [Grasssroot]
Tinubu says he is confident in Gbajabiamila [Grasssroot]

Recommended articles

The President made these remarks ahead of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Recently, viral reports that Gbajabiamila may soon be replaced due to allegations of trading government appointments have been circulating round online Nigerian communities. The reports claimed that an insider disclosed a reoccurring pattern that whenever Tinubu signs something, it will somehow be changed purportedly by his CoS.

Speaking directly to the nation, President Tinubu stated, "Perfection is that of God Almighty. I have absolute confidence in the integrity of my Chief of Staff. All campaigns of calumny and insinuations should stop, the buck stops here."

ADVERTISEMENT

The President noted his willingness to admit mistakes and urged the nation to join hands in the fight against corruption.

"If I make a mistake I’m ready to own up to it and we’re all joining hands to fight corruption and we want to enforce the law along with you," he affirmed.

Present at the meeting were key government officials, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Chief of Staff to the President Honourable Gbajabiamila, and National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. Virtually all ministers were also in attendance.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu trusts Gbajabiamila amidst calls for sack over alleged sale of positions

Tinubu trusts Gbajabiamila amidst calls for sack over alleged sale of positions

Nigerian Air Force eliminates 22 terrorists in Borno

Nigerian Air Force eliminates 22 terrorists in Borno

After 30 years of running for president, Atiku is not going away

After 30 years of running for president, Atiku is not going away

10 key points from Atiku Abubakar's speech on Supreme Court's verdict

10 key points from Atiku Abubakar's speech on Supreme Court's verdict

Westa.Solar increases its installed solar capacity in Nigeria to 3MW in 2023

Westa.Solar increases its installed solar capacity in Nigeria to 3MW in 2023

Atiku wants 7 things to change about how Nigerians elect presidents

Atiku wants 7 things to change about how Nigerians elect presidents

Sokoto Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) shuts down assembly

Sokoto Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) shuts down assembly

Democracy on life support - Atiku challenges Supreme Court verdict

Democracy on life support - Atiku challenges Supreme Court verdict

Gov Otu suspends SEMA boss over alleged poor handling of palliatives

Gov Otu suspends SEMA boss over alleged poor handling of palliatives

Pulse Sports

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIMET's forecast runs through the country [PT]

Nigerians will experience dust haze, cloudiness for the next 3 days

Kate Henshaw faces backlsah for hosting Hope Uzodinma's fund raiser event

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

Supreme Court strikes out Atiku's forgery case against Tinubu [ChannelsTV]

BREAKING: It cannot be granted - Supreme Court strikes out Atiku's forgery case against Tinubu

Atiku, Obi, Tinubu [Legit.ng]

Supreme Court will deliver judgement in Atiku, Obi, Tinubu's case tomorrow