Tinubu swears in George Akume as SGF

Ima Elijah

Senator George Akume sworn in as secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)

George Akume [Daily Post]

The inauguration ceremony, which took place at the council chamber, witnessed the presence of several esteemed dignitaries, including current and former Governors.

The event was graced by the presence of Vice President Kashim Shettima, President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, and Regina Akume, the spouse of the newly appointed SGF.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Senator George Akume expressed his immense joy and gratitude for his recent appointment in a post-ceremony interview with journalists.

He vowed to dedicate himself wholeheartedly to the success of the administration, promising to serve with utmost commitment and diligence.

Ima Elijah

