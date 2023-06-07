Tinubu swears in George Akume as SGF

The inauguration ceremony, which took place at the council chamber, witnessed the presence of several esteemed dignitaries, including current and former Governors.

The event was graced by the presence of Vice President Kashim Shettima, President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, and Regina Akume, the spouse of the newly appointed SGF.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Senator George Akume expressed his immense joy and gratitude for his recent appointment in a post-ceremony interview with journalists.

