Tinubu strikes deal with aggrieved PDP governors in London

Earlier in the week, the governors better known as G5 governors had a marathon meeting with Tinubu in the United Kingdom, where the APC candidate lobbied for their endorsement.

The meeting was attended by all the G-5 governors; Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

From Tinubu’s side were, Governor of Jigawa State, Badaru Abubakar and the former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi.

However, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, indications emerged that Tinubu was able to win the governors to his side.

According to a source who spoke with Daily Trust, the governors agreed to work with Tinubu.

The source said, “We have agreed to work together with the G5. The agreement rhythm with our desire to forge together a government of national unity.

“When the history of this political epoch is written, the names of Wike, Ortom, Makinde, Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu will be written in gold for the courageous decision to place national interest above all other considerations.”

The source also said that the governors would remain in the PDP and work for the actualisation of Tinubu’s presidency.

Another source told the newspaper that Tinubu’s camp and the aggrieved governors are still fine-tuning the modalities of the alliance for the benefit of all parties.

Meanwhile, the PDP had threatened to impose the necessary sanctions on the aggrieved governors if they dump their party’s presidential candidate for another party’s candidate.