Edo 2024: Tinubu sends crucial message ahead of guber poll

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu urged all stakeholders—including candidates, political parties, and supporters—to honour the democratic process and the will of the electorate.

"Democracy thrives on civility, tolerance, patience, and respect for the rules of the game," Tinubu stated, emphasising the importance of informed decision-making by voters.

He acknowledged the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) commitment to ensuring a free and fair election and called on all parties to collaborate for a successful process.

The President has lauded the candidates' campaigns for their focus on pressing issues such as economic growth and improving citizens' livelihoods.

He urged residents to maintain peace and respect during the voting process, encouraging the resolution of any disputes through proper channels.

Tinubu also expressed confidence in the integrity and professionalism of security agencies and INEC officials.

"I urge them to remain impartial and avoid actions that could compromise the integrity of the electoral process," he added.

