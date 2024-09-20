ADVERTISEMENT
Edo 2024: Tinubu sends crucial message ahead of guber poll

Segun Adeyemi

Tinubu also expressed confidence in the integrity and professionalism of security agencies and INEC officials.

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]
President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu urged all stakeholders—including candidates, political parties, and supporters—to honour the democratic process and the will of the electorate.

"Democracy thrives on civility, tolerance, patience, and respect for the rules of the game," Tinubu stated, emphasising the importance of informed decision-making by voters.

He acknowledged the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) commitment to ensuring a free and fair election and called on all parties to collaborate for a successful process.

READ ALSO: 'No regrets' - Obasaki maintains 'do or die' comment ahead of Edo election

The President has lauded the candidates' campaigns for their focus on pressing issues such as economic growth and improving citizens' livelihoods.

He urged residents to maintain peace and respect during the voting process, encouraging the resolution of any disputes through proper channels.

"I urge them to remain impartial and avoid actions that could compromise the integrity of the electoral process," he added.

His remarks highlight a commitment to a smooth and democratic electoral experience in Edo State as all eyes turn to the upcoming elections.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

