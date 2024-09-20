'No regrets' - Obasaki maintains 'do or die' comment ahead of Edo election

In a recent interview, Obaseki explained, "It's a do or die because if they do, we die. If they do, we die," highlighting his concerns over what he describes as the opposition party's reckless behaviour.

Obaseki expressed no regrets about his statement, citing alarming events leading up to the election.

"Just drive down the line," he urged, emphasising the apparent disparity in security resources between himself and former governors.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that while he is a sitting governor, a former governor campaigning for the opposition enjoys more security, including police helicopters.

When asked about specific incidents, Obaseki provided disturbing accounts of violence and intimidation.

"As of 2 a.m. today in Agena Bode, two people were kidnapped," he revealed, claiming armed policemen are being deployed across the state to suppress political dissent.

"You can't run in the state," he lamented, adding that police investigations seem biased against his party.

Obaseki laments police bias

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The governor expressed frustration at the police's handling of recent crimes, particularly an investigation into a police officer's murder linked to an opposition event.

"The police, the IGP, said he was investigating, and that's why he held people in detention without trial for over three weeks," Obaseki said, questioning the fairness of the investigation.

Obaseki's comments have drawn criticism from opposition figures, who suggest he is merely attempting to deflect attention from his party's potential loss in the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he remains steadfast, asserting that the opposition orchestrates plans to rig the elections.