Tinubu sees presidency as entitlement for supporting Buhari - Dino

Melaye also said that Tinubu sees Nigerian presidency as retirement benefits.

Melaye argued that the former Lagos State Governor's intentions of running for the exalted office were not altruistic but rather based on his quest to fulfill his “lifetime ambition.”

Pulse had earlier reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had appointed Melaye and legal practitioner, Daniel Bwala, as his spokespersons for the 2023 presidential campaign.

In a video shared on his Facebook page, Melaye, who represented Kogi West in the 8th Senate, was responding to the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, over his comment on Atiku in a TV interview recently.

Melaye noted that unlike Tinubu, Atiku is coming into the presidential contest with rich credentials.

According to him, Atiku possesses the rudiments of civil administration and of politics.

Atiku Abubakar is running for the presidency for the second or third time and he understands this route better than the political virgin, Tinubu, that you (Keyamo) are supporting who is running for the presidency for the first time and sees it as his life entitlement and retirement benefits for supporting Buhari.

“Atiku has rich credentials and he is not running because of entitlements. He is not running because of his support for any party. He is running because he’s got the credentials and he is a team player. He is a talent hunter and leader par excellence.

Keyamo’s inactive ministerial sojourn is affecting him. Because if he has succeeded as a minister he won’t be talking the way he is talking. Many Nigerians will tell you today they don’t know the ministry where Keyamo is working because he is redundant, inactive and invisible and he has been completely consumed by the aura of Ngige, the superior minister.

Because Keyamo is a commercialised conscience and he has monetised his life that is why he will not understand that the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has some ministries, agencies and government parastatals under his direct supervision.

What he has done is that he has disrespected the office of the vice president of Nigeria as a lawyer who understands the constitutionality, enormous responsibilities of that office.

