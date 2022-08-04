RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku appoints Dino Melaye, Daniel Bwala as spokespersons

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appointed Sen. Dino Melaye and Dr Daniel Bwala as his spokespersons for 2023 presidential campaign.

atiku and Dino (PMNews)
atiku and Dino (PMNews)

Abubakar in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Paul Ibe in Abuja on Thursday, said that the appointment took immediate effect.

Recommended articles

Malaye, who hailed from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi, was a member of the 8th Senate, who represented Kogi West at the National Assembly.

Bwala, who hailed from Adamawa, was a legal practitioner and public affairs analyst, before his appointment.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC confirms Gov Lalong as Tinubu’s campaign DG

APC confirms Gov Lalong as Tinubu’s campaign DG

PDP Crisis: Atiku to meet Wike in Abuja today

PDP Crisis: Atiku to meet Wike in Abuja today

Salary Policy: ASUP gives Okowa 30-day ultimatum

Salary Policy: ASUP gives Okowa 30-day ultimatum

FG to establish mobile phone data policy

FG to establish mobile phone data policy

Atiku appoints Dino Melaye, Daniel Bwala as spokespersons

Atiku appoints Dino Melaye, Daniel Bwala as spokespersons

WHO: Nigeria ranks number one in global malaria deaths

WHO: Nigeria ranks number one in global malaria deaths

Nyesom Wike invites Babajide Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate Rivers flyover project

Nyesom Wike invites Babajide Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate Rivers flyover project

BREAKING: Ekweremadu to remain in Prison till October 31

BREAKING: Ekweremadu to remain in Prison till October 31

Buhari’s aides, Dangote and other Nigerians bag Niger Republic highest civilian awards

Buhari’s aides, Dangote and other Nigerians bag Niger Republic highest civilian awards

Trending

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar’s interview full of lies – Nyesom Wike

Will Peter Obi drop his 2023 ambition for Atiku before elections?. [PT]

Will Peter Obi drop his 2023 ambition for Atiku before elections? [Editor's Opinion]

Peter Obi reveals what he'd do war breaks out in Nigeria

Peter Obi reveals what he'd do if war breaks out in Nigeria

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples)

PDP Crisis: Wike demands Iyorchia Ayu’s resignation as part of conditions for peace