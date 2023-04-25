I am strong and ready to work - Tinubu

He said he returned strong and ready to work.

One of his media aides Mr Tunde Rahman quoted Tinubu in a statement issued on Monday as saying, “I am ready for the task ahead.

“I have rested; I am refreshed and I am ready for the task ahead.

“Forget about what the rumour mill may have told you. I’m strong; very strong.’’

On his plans for the country, he said he had been consulting and planning, with a view to putting together, a strong team, so he could hit the ground running once he assumed office on May 29.

Tinubu returned to Nigeria aboard his private jet, accompanied by his wife, Oluremi and son, Seyi.

A mammoth crowd of enthusiastic associates and supporters received the couple at Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Among those at the airport to receive him were Vice-President-elect Sen. Kashim Shettima, House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau.

Others were Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger, a former Borno governor, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, and a former Chairman of the EFCC, Malam Nuhu Ribadu.

Also at the airport, were the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abubakar Kyari and his counterpart in the South, Mr Emma Enekwu.

Present also were APC National Woman Leader, Dr Betta Edu and Mr Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity, of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Sens. Barau Jibril, Adeola Yayi, Opeyemi Bamidele, Dayo Adeyeye, Sabi Abdullahi, Adelere Oriolowo, and Secretary of the dissolved (PCC, James Faleke were also at the airport to receive Tinubu.