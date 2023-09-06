ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu reacts to tribunal victory against Atiku, Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu also assured Nigerians of his renewed and energised focus on delivering his vision of a unified, peaceful and prosperous nation.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.

The trio of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party, as well as the candidates of the last two - Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively - challenged the victory of Tinubu at the tribunal on various grounds.

However, delivering judgment on all the petitions on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the tribunal nullified all three consolidated petitions and affirmed Tinubu as the winner of the election.

Reacting to the development, Tinubu assured Nigerians of his renewed and energised focus on delivering his vision of a unified, peaceful, and prosperous nation.

This was contained in a statement by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday evening.

The President said he welcomed the court’s judgement with an intense sense of solemn responsibility and preparedness to serve all Nigerians, irrespective of all diverse political persuasions, faiths, and tribal identities.

The President recognizes the diligence, undaunted thoroughness and professionalism of the five-member bench, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani in interpreting the law.

“The President affirms that his commitment to the rule of law, and the unhindered discharge of duties by the Court, as witnessed in the panel’s exclusive respect for the merits of the petitions brought forward, further reflects the continuing maturation of Nigeria’s legal system, and the advancement of Africa’s largest democracy at a time when our democratic system of government is under test in other parts of the continent,” the statement partly read.

Tinubu also expressed his belief that the presidential candidates and political parties that had lawfully exercised their rights by participating in the 2023 general elections and the judicial process which followed, had affirmed Nigeria’s democratic credentials.

"The President urges his valiant challengers to inspire their supporters in the trust that the spirit of patriotism will now and forever be elevated above partisan considerations, manifesting into support for our Government to improve the livelihood of all Nigerians.

"Once more, President Tinubu thanks Nigerians for the mandate given to him to serve our country while promising to meet and exceed their expectations, by the grace of God Almighty, and through very diligent hard work with the team that has been put in place for that sole purpose." the statement added.

