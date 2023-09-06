ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu prioritised youths in first 100 days in office - APC-US Leader

News Agency Of Nigeria

APC-US leader added that Tinubu ensured Nigerian youths were well-equipped to lead the nation into a prosperous future.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking on Tinubu’s first 100 days in office and youth development in the country.

He noted that Tinubu’s administration has so far focused on inclusivity, empowerment and a forward-looking approach to ensure that Nigerian youths were well-equipped to lead the nation into a prosperous future.

“From employment creation, skills development, education to digital innovation, financial technology and youth participation in governance.

“Since he took oath of office on May 29 and assumed office, Tinubu has shown that he is a president that is set to give priority to youth development,” the APC-US national youth leader said.

He added that Tinubu did not only ensured the inclusion of youths in his cabinet as Ministers and Special Assistants, but also introduced the Youth Empowerment Scheme (NYES). This, he said, was aimed at providing vocational training, funding and mentorship for aspiring youth entrepreneurs in the country.

In his bid to reform the education sector, Tinubu announced a nationwide school rehabilitation programme, focusing on schools in dilapidated conditions and enhancing infrastructure, particularly in underprivileged regions.

“Within the period under review, he launched a digital literacy drive to ensure that secondary school students were introduced to basic computer skills and online resources.

“He also updated school curriculum to emphasise on critical thinking, entrepreneurial skills and civic education. Scholarship programmes were also initiated for deserving students to study both in Nigeria and abroad,” Bello said.

He further noted that the administration launched a digital hub to empower one million youths across the country with digital and related skills in line with the administration’s commitment to providing more digital jobs for Nigerian youths.

The object is to promote entrepreneurship, skills development and the integration of young employees in the workforce.

“The initiative is aimed at getting one million youths employed in the digital economy who can directly add value to the country’s economy.

“As youths, what else do we want from a government that has so prioritised issues that concerns youths,” Bello said.

He added that besides the expansion of NYSC to include opportunities in emerging sectors like renewable energy, digital marketing and agri-tech, the administration had put in place policies to promote and fund startups, especially those led by young Nigerians.

Bello, while reacting to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) warning strike over the removal of fuel subsidy, said calling for strike at this point in time, was not a solution to the country’s challenges.

He added that what was needed was the support, patience and collaborative effort of all stakeholders to enable the government fix the country. While noting that the removal of fuel subsidy caused some hardship on the people, however said the decision was in the best interest of Nigerians.

He added that while Nigerians had high expectations of the government, they should cooperate with it to enable it to work things out.

This government is on the right path and it is making the right decisions that will give us progress, prosperity and a new Nigeria that we all had hoped for,” he said.

Bello therefore called on Nigerian youths especially to be patient with the Federal Government, adding that Tinubu had started on a good footing, particularly with regards to youth development and employment. He said all the government needed was time and patience from Nigerians to work things out in the interest of all.

