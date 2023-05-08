PDP, Atiku request live coverage of court proceedings against Tinubu

The case began today and is of national concern and public interest, according to Atiku, who is a two-time presidential candidate of the PDP.

In the motion, Atiku's legal team led by Chris Uche, SAN, specifically applied for "An order directing the Court's Registry and the parties on modalities for admission of Media Practitioners and their Equipment into the courtroom."

They argued that the case involved citizens and electorates in the 36 states of the Federation who participated in the just concluded presidential polls. Furthermore, the international community is interested in Nigeria's electoral process.

