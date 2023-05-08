The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
PDP, Atiku request live coverage of court proceedings against Tinubu

Ima Elijah

They argued that the international community is interested in Nigeria's electoral process.

The case began today and is of national concern and public interest, according to Atiku, who is a two-time presidential candidate of the PDP.

In the motion, Atiku's legal team led by Chris Uche, SAN, specifically applied for "An order directing the Court's Registry and the parties on modalities for admission of Media Practitioners and their Equipment into the courtroom."

They argued that the case involved citizens and electorates in the 36 states of the Federation who participated in the just concluded presidential polls. Furthermore, the international community is interested in Nigeria's electoral process.

In their motion, they also contended that "With the huge and tremendous technological advances and developments in Nigeria and beyond, including the current trend by this court towards embracing electronic procedures, virtual hearing and electronic filing, a departure from the rules to allow a regulated televising of the proceedings in this matter is in consonance with the maxim that justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done."

Ima Elijah

