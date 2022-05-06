RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu, Osinbajo meet with south-west APC leaders over 2023 presidency

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The Speaker of the house of representatives and APC governors from the southwest region are in attendance.

Tinubu, Osinbajo meet with south-west APC leaders over 2023 presidency .
Tinubu, Osinbajo meet with south-west APC leaders over 2023 presidency .

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopefuls, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are currently in a meeting with South-West leaders of the party.

Recommended articles

The meeting, which was said to have been convened by former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, and former Governor of Ogun State, Segun Osoba is currently holding in Lagos.

In attendance are Tinubu, Osinbajo, Governor Kayode Fayemi, Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, as well as APC governors from the southwest region.

Details later...

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Emefiele joins presidential race 39 days after denying ambition

2023: Emefiele joins presidential race 39 days after denying ambition

Tinubu endorses Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat for second term

Tinubu endorses Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat for second term

Tinubu, Osinbajo meet with south-west APC leaders over 2023 presidency

Tinubu, Osinbajo meet with south-west APC leaders over 2023 presidency

Lagos Talks 91.3FM organises Town Hall Meetings

Lagos Talks 91.3FM organises Town Hall Meetings

“Voting for those who can’t vote for South-East, difficult — Umahi

“Voting for those who can’t vote for South-East”, difficult — Umahi

Nigeria to become gold jewelry destination — Minister

Nigeria to become gold jewelry destination — Minister

South East: Buhari vows to protect innocent citizens from terrorists, evildoers

South East: Buhari vows to protect innocent citizens from terrorists, evildoers

FG will assist Anambra to solve security challenges — Osinbajo

FG will assist Anambra to solve security challenges — Osinbajo

Surge in population weakens economic progress of Lagos Island - LCCI

Surge in population weakens economic progress of Lagos Island - LCCI

Trending

2023: APC may field a northern candidate for Presidency if...

Abdullahi Adamu APC-National Chairman (Premium Times)

Lagos: Ambode ready to face Sanwo-Olu in primary elections

Babajide Sanwo-Olu shakes hands with Akinwunmi Ambode [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Fayemi says his presidential ambition is not a betrayal of Tinubu

Bola Tinubu and Kayode Fayemi. (Daily Post)

Oshiomhole officially declares for 2023 Presidency

Oshiomhole