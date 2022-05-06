Tinubu, Osinbajo meet with south-west APC leaders over 2023 presidency .

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopefuls, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are currently in a meeting with South-West leaders of the party.
The Speaker of the house of representatives and APC governors from the southwest region are in attendance.
The meeting, which was said to have been convened by former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, and former Governor of Ogun State, Segun Osoba is currently holding in Lagos.
In attendance are Tinubu, Osinbajo, Governor Kayode Fayemi, Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, as well as APC governors from the southwest region.
Details later...
