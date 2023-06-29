Tinubu on private visit to traditional rulers in Ogun

He also had with him the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategies, Dele Alake. The President, after arriving at exactly 10.17 am, inspected the guard of honour.

He was received by Gov. Dapo Abiodun, his deputy, Noimot Salako -Oyedele, a former Ogun governor, Olusegun Osoba, some House of Representatives members and several All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters.

Tinubu, thereafter, left for the residence of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, where he would have a private meeting with the traditional ruler. Tinubu is also expected to have another meeting with the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in his palace in Abeokuta the state capital later on Thursday.

