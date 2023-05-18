The sports category has moved to a new website.
Oby Ezekwesili demands Buhari handover power to her, not Tinubu

Ima Elijah

The tweet from Ezekwesili followed the outcry from President Buhari's supporters, who expressed their dissatisfaction with his inability to ensure the country's safety.

Ezekwesili referred to Buhari as an "ineffectual Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces," expressing her concern over his failure to secure the nation and its citizens.

In her tweet, Ezekwesili wrote, "Let's ask the ineffectual Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces @MBuhari to swiftly hand over power to me so I can satisfy his supporters' cry on his ignoble failure to secure the country, citizens, and residents of Nigeria. I welcome their vote of confidence in me."

In another tweet, she added, "Once I analytically surmised that demanding action on any governance issue from @MBuhari was equivalent to expecting the impossible, I stopped. We have a so-called Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces, who sorely degenerated the state of our country's security. Ignoble legacy."

Buhari is expected to handover the keys to Aso Rock on May 29, 2023, to the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

Oby Ezekwesili demands Buhari handover power to her, not Tinubu

