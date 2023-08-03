Tinubu meets APC governors, lawmakers, calls for financial discipline

He added that especially with respect to financial discipline and in the active promotion of top-level women and youth participation in the day-to-day operations of the party.

The President gave the charge on Wednesday during the National Caucus meeting of the party, which took place at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Tinubu, who is the national leader of the APC, noted that the future of the party belongs to Nigerian youths and women, considering their proven dedication and prowess in election matters.

“As a party, we must handle our finances very well. I hope the financial audit recommended by the National Working Committee (NWC) will help us strengthen our finances better.

“I thank our governors who contributed generously to the wallet of the party. These times are tough. We are challenged. Please continue to support the party.

“Our party also needs to be more gender friendly, and we need more participation from the youths because they own our tomorrow.

“Let’s get more youths and women involved. They are very dedicated election masters,” Tinubu said.

A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said the caucus meeting was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, former National Chairmen, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief John Oyegun, as well as serving governors, former governors and National Assembly members.

The President gave a detailed decisions taken to reform the country’s economy, reiterating that Nigeria cannot continue to sustain the treasury-depleting fuel subsidy and losses incurred by the past foreign exchange management regime.

“We can’t continue to play poker with our economy. That is why I took the decisions I have taken so far.”

In his welcome address, Acting APC National Chairman, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, commended the President for the steps he has taken to reposition the economy for greater productivity and future prosperity.

The Acting National Chairman presented two memos to the National Caucus; Appointment of External Auditors and filling of vacant party offices.