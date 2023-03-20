Tinubu-led presidency will address ethnic, religious bigotry - Canada APC Chairman

Apata said that Tinubu’s leadership would ensure peace and harmony among all citizens were restored.

“ He is a man of peace,who is already working on how to bring all political, cultural, and religious stakeholders to a round table to rub minds on how to overcome differences and pave the way for peaceful coexistence based on mutual respect and trust for one another.

“ This is the panacea for the great Nigeria we have all been praying to witness in our lifetime.

“He will work toward healing our country from the scourge of ethnic and religious bigotry. I have no doubt he would do it,” he stated.

He said he had confidence that the president-elect would not disappoint Nigerians, adding that he was a man of his words.

According to him, Tinubu is a patient and calculating strategist who will not embark on anything unless he’s sufficiently and efficiently ready.

“ He has been planning for this for decades and now that he said he’s ready, I do not doubt him. Neither should Nigerians.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is not known for tentativeness or procrastination. He’s already working as we speak so that he can breeze into office in May fully prepared to govern and to lead.

“There’s no denying the fact that he will be confronted with challenges ranging from economic to political, and more but he is not unaware of these burning issues

“And I can bet he is coming prepared to tackle them comprehensively and in a timely manner.

“In a complex society such as ours, some challenges will not disappear permanently but they will be mitigated to manageable levels. That’s what a good leader will do,” he stated.

The APC chairman in Canada said that Tinubu, as a bridge builder with his meticulous political planning and capacity, would bring the kind of growth Nigeria had never experienced.

He said that Nigerians in the diaspora would be willing to invest heavily in Nigeria henceforth.

“The average Nigerian living abroad is anxious to invest in or relocate to Nigeria; they have been bidding their time, waiting for the right moment.

“That is why the excitement and joy of a Tinubu presidency are very palpable among those of us in the diaspora.

“He has a very robust and organic platform that covers everything from security, political and economic stability, to a better future for the teeming population of Nigerian youths,” he said.

Apata said that Nigerians in Canada were willing to help in deepening relationship especially economic between Nigeria and Canada

“Nigeria’s bourgeoning economy can benefit from Canada’s enormous resources and technology.

