Tinubu, Jonathan meet after presidential election

Ima Elijah

Despite Tinubu's lead, the winner has yet to be declared by the INEC.

APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima visited former President, Goodluck Jonathan. [Twitter:TheNation]
On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, there was a cheerful encounter between ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and former Lagos Governor Bola Tinubu.

Jonathan, along with his delegation, paid a visit to Tinubu, who is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at his residence in Abuja.

What you should know: It's worth noting that Jonathan is currently the leader of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Election Monitoring Team for the upcoming general elections in Nigeria.

Purpose of meeting: Accompanied by former Ghanaian President John Mahama, the former Vice President and one-time Governor of Bayelsa State held a meeting 72 hours following the conclusion of the presidential election, amidst complaints of over-voting, disenfranchisement, and falsified results.

Collation and announcement so far: Despite Tinubu's lead, the winner has yet to be declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Why this matters: Notably, the co-founder of the APC previously teamed up with President Muhammadu Buhari to defeat Jonathan in the 2015 presidential election.

Additionally, in July 2020, he was appointed by ECOWAS as the special envoy for its mediation mission to Mali after the military intervention.

