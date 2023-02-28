Tinubu, Jonathan meet after presidential election

Jonathan, along with his delegation, paid a visit to Tinubu, who is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at his residence in Abuja.

What you should know: It's worth noting that Jonathan is currently the leader of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Election Monitoring Team for the upcoming general elections in Nigeria.

Purpose of meeting: Accompanied by former Ghanaian President John Mahama, the former Vice President and one-time Governor of Bayelsa State held a meeting 72 hours following the conclusion of the presidential election, amidst complaints of over-voting, disenfranchisement, and falsified results.

Collation and announcement so far: Despite Tinubu's lead, the winner has yet to be declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Why this matters: Notably, the co-founder of the APC previously teamed up with President Muhammadu Buhari to defeat Jonathan in the 2015 presidential election.