Tinubu has capacity to tackle Nigeria’s challenges – Plateau Senator

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Nora Dadu’ut (APC-Plateau) says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has capacity to tackle the challenges bedeviling the country.

Tinubu (Phenomenal)

Dadu’ut said in a statement on Friday in Jos, that Tinubu has proven beyond doubt that he knew the issues and how to address them.

“No politician in this country has recorded the feat Tinubu has recorded in politics.

“He is the only politician in Nigeria that has mentored the highest number of politicians who are contributing meaningfully to the development of Nigeria.

“He has proven that he is a builder of men and resources.

“As he flags off his campaign on Tuesday in Jos, I have no doubt that Tinubu would receive massive support from the people of the state,” she said.

Dadu’ut expressed confidence in the ability of Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau/Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council to lead the party to victory.

The senator commended Lalong for the steps so far taken for the successful launch of the campaign.

As a member of the Women Presidential Campaign team, I call on the people of the state to come out en mass to support our presidential candidate on Nov. 15.

“As a person, I am determined to go the length and breadth of our dear country and state to canvass votes for Tinubu, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda Plateau governorship candidate and all APC candidates,” she said.

The lawmaker called on her constituents and other Nigerians to support, work and vote for Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria.

Tinubu has capacity to tackle Nigeria’s challenges – Plateau Senator

