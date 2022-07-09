Tinubu has agreed to float Muslim-Muslim ticket - Ganduje

This was disclosed by the Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, in Kano on Friday, July 8, 2023.

The choice of a vice presidential candidate has been of great concerns for Tinubu as some northern APC stakeholders insisted that choosing a northern Muslim will bolster his chances of getting the needed amount of votes from the region.

If Tinubu, a southern Muslim, eventually picks a Muslim from the north as his running mate, it means the APC will be presenting a single faith ticket in 2023, a prospect that has been heavily condemned by many critics.

Pulse reports that the APC presidential candidate submitted the name of Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari, a Katsina politician, as a placeholder in order to meet up with the up with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline.

While making his remarks at a gathering of about 100 clerics at the state Government House as part of activities to mark Eid El Kabir, Ganduje said Tinubu has been advised to pick a Muslim running mate.

He sadi, “We have advised him to pick a Muslim deputy and he has agreed. A Muslim-Muslim ticket is a reality. It is not something new in Nigeria.”

The Kano governor therefore asked the Muslim clerics to pray for Tinubu so that his 2023 presidential ambition can become a reality.