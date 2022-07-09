Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has agreed to field a Muslim as his running mate in the general election slated for February, 2023.
Tinubu has agreed to float Muslim-Muslim ticket - Ganduje
Ganduje said Tinubu bought into the single faith ticket idea following advice by northern stakeholders.
This was disclosed by the Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, in Kano on Friday, July 8, 2023.
The choice of a vice presidential candidate has been of great concerns for Tinubu as some northern APC stakeholders insisted that choosing a northern Muslim will bolster his chances of getting the needed amount of votes from the region.
If Tinubu, a southern Muslim, eventually picks a Muslim from the north as his running mate, it means the APC will be presenting a single faith ticket in 2023, a prospect that has been heavily condemned by many critics.
Pulse reports that the APC presidential candidate submitted the name of Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari, a Katsina politician, as a placeholder in order to meet up with the up with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline.
While making his remarks at a gathering of about 100 clerics at the state Government House as part of activities to mark Eid El Kabir, Ganduje said Tinubu has been advised to pick a Muslim running mate.
He sadi, “We have advised him to pick a Muslim deputy and he has agreed. A Muslim-Muslim ticket is a reality. It is not something new in Nigeria.”
The Kano governor therefore asked the Muslim clerics to pray for Tinubu so that his 2023 presidential ambition can become a reality.
Ganduje also made a prayer request for his Deputy, Yusuf Gawuna, who is the APC flag-bearer for 2023 governorship election in Kano State.
