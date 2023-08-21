ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu displays spirit of fairness in ministers appointment - North Central

News Agency Of Nigeria

Leaders of North Central added that Ayom shouldn't be forgotten, but should be nominated as Nigerian Ambassador designate to China, based on his connection with the Chinese and the whole of Asia, or be appointed to head a federal agency or parastatal.

North Central Nigeria
North Central Nigeria

Recommended articles

The leaders, led by Bishop Alli John Alli, under the aegis of the League of Middle Belt Bishops, also appealed to Tinubu to appoint High Chief Moses Ayom as Ambassador-Designate to China.

In a letter to the Presidency on Monday, Bishop Alli, who noted that Ayom was from Benue State, called on the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, governor of Benue, to support the call for Avom’s appointment as Ambassador to China.

In the letter, also copied to the North Central zone governors, the leaders described Ayom as having an edge over other nominees that might be considered for the position because he was the most qualified.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaders expressed confidence in the ability of Ayom, adding that given the opportunity, the former presidential aspirant, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who stepped down for Tinubu during the 2023 primary election, would deliver on the mandate.

They stressed that the business relationship that Ayom had built over the years with the Chinese government and his business connections in China, would be deployed to ensure a strong mutual relationship with Asia for the overall development of Nigeria.

According to the leaders, who advised the president to consider competent hands for ambassadorial positions, Avom will not disappoint him, and indeed Nigerians, if appointed as the Chinese envoy.

The group further argued that apart from Ayom’s experience and business contacts in China; his contribution and sacrifices for the APC, as well as patriotism to the country, were worthy of note.

In the letter titled: “Before it is too late”, the leaders said; “We are here once again as an umbrella body of Middle Belt Bishops, to commend the President for his unbiased appointments so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, recall that, High Chief Moses Ayom was the leader of agitation for Middle Belt presidency, but later dropped his ambition and went all out to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is now our president.

“In his uncommon generosity, he also donated his multi-billion naira property on Ahmadu Bello way, popularly known as “Heritage Africa” to President Tinubu, which was used, and is still being used after the campaigns. This is a huge sacrifice that will only come from a dedicated, committed and patriotic citizen.

“Ayom has shown undiluted love and patriotism for this country and for the fact that there has been a very solid relationship and understanding that had existed between the Middle Belt and Southwest right from the days of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Chief Ayom has also invested his time, skills and resources in campaigning for Tinubu and Alia, and by the grace of God, both are now president and governor respectively''.

Therefore, they said, Ayom should not be forgotten, but should be nominated as Nigerian Ambassador designate to China, based on his connection with the Chinese and the whole of Asia, or be appointed to head a federal agency or parastatal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We believe this will be the minimum the trio of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sen. George Akume and Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia, will do for Chief Moses as a mark of reward for his immeasurable contributions''.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Task force arrests 3,500 illegal miners in Taraba

Task force arrests 3,500 illegal miners in Taraba

Tinubu inaugurates 45 ministers into his cabinet

Tinubu inaugurates 45 ministers into his cabinet

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Aiyedatiwa congratulates Minister of Interior, Tunji-Ojo

Aiyedatiwa congratulates Minister of Interior, Tunji-Ojo

We’re not owing 17 months salary arrears - NBAIS debunks media reports

We’re not owing 17 months salary arrears - NBAIS debunks media reports

Dangote Cement inducts 23 youths on technical skills in Kogi

Dangote Cement inducts 23 youths on technical skills in Kogi

Inauguration ceremony of Tinubu’s ministers currently holds in Abuja

Inauguration ceremony of Tinubu’s ministers currently holds in Abuja

Emir of Gwandu cautions ECOWAS against military action in Niger Republic

Emir of Gwandu cautions ECOWAS against military action in Niger Republic

Tinubu displays spirit of fairness in ministers appointment - North Central

Tinubu displays spirit of fairness in ministers appointment - North Central

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Remi Tinubu

Remi Tinubu says FG cannot solve all Nigerians' problems

Former Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani. [Twitter:@Kadlegislature]

APC has what it takes to rule Nigeria for 60 years - Former Kaduna Speaker

Gov. Godwin Obaseki (Pulse)

PDP passes vote of confidence on Obaseki over Edo impeachment allegation

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}

Gov Obaseki accuses deputy of manipulating youth council election