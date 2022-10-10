RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu describes PDP as a political party of termites

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu says the PDP will never come close to power again.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The former Governor of Lagos State said the PDP is a party of looters that would never rule Nigeria again.

Tinubu said this on Monday, October 10, 2022, during the inauguration of the APC Women Campaign Council at the presidential villa in Abuja.

He said, “Our opponents spent 16 years, they had forgotten that the highway is an economy, electricity is mandatory for industrialisation. They don’t understand the transmission lines and the need for maintenance. They couldn’t make a down payment for the trail track. They are a political party of termites.

“16 years of rudderless and ditching the wool. PDP shall never come back again. Never again. Who are they? They are looters. Go out there and tell them. A new hope is here.

“Whether it’s from Imo state we take. Tell them today is women’s day. You are following the man who knows the way. The design on this cap is a broken shackle. We are breaking the shackle of poverty and destitution. In the last eight years, it has been a party that inherited a troublesome nation under the weight of uncertainty”.

We took over the worst pricing of crude oil but still, the very determined, focused person (Buhari) was able to bail 36 states of this country who were not able to pay salaries.”

Tinubu emerged as the presidential candidate of the ruling APC in June after defeating Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and 10 others.

