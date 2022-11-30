RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu denies meeting US President, Joe Biden, blasts Obidients

Ima Elijah

Tinubu said the viral photograph of him meeting with Biden was fake and should be disregarded.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has denied meeting with the United States, US, President, Joe Biden.

What happened: A photograph had gone viral on social media of the APC presidential candidate meeting with Biden in the US.

What Tinubu said: But, Tinubu said the viral photograph of him meeting with Biden was fake and should be disregarded.

Tinubu blasts Obidients: He accused followers of the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of circulating the photograph.

Speaking through Bayo Onanuga, APC PCC Director of Media and Publicity, Tinubu said Obi’s followers photoshopped the viral photograph.

Chatting with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Onanuga said: “A viral photograph showing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and U.S President, Joe Biden in talks at the White House is the latest in the series of misinformation being dished out by the political opposition.

“We cannot just fathom the purpose of the mischief and the falsehood which emanated from the rabid followers of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate.

“The apparently photoshopped image surfaced Tuesday night, on the heels of news that Asiwaju will embark on a foreign trip this weekend.

Where is Tinubu then?: Onanuga said Tinubu was in Abuja, not in the US.

Tinubu's next locations: He, however, confirmed that the APC presidential candidate is scheduled to travel to the US over the weekend.

He said Tinubu was billed to travel to Bayelsa for a rally on Thursday, December 01, 2022.

