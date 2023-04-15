The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tinubu campaign director returns ₦2.4m unspent campaign fund

Nurudeen Shotayo

The money was the balance of the initial ₦10m allocated to the diaspora team in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect.
The return of the money was announced by the Director of the Directorate, Ade Omole, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, April 14, 2023.

The money, a leftover from the initial ₦10m campaign fund disbursed to the diaspora team in the build-up to the February 25 presidential election, was earmarked for transportation of the directorate's members.

Omole said his directorate submitted a 22-page campaign report as well as an eight-page file expenditure file detailing the breakdown of the expenses incurred during the campaign period.

The diaspora director further explained that the document - handed over to the Deputy Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council, Christopher Tarka - contains details of their activities during the campaign season which culminated in the election.

Omole said, “Importantly, the Diaspora Directorate received only 10million during the campaign phase. The sum was allocated for Diaspora Directorate members’ transportation but only 7.6 million was disbursed while the balance has been refunded accordingly.

In his reaction, Tarka commended Omole and his team for their forthright leadership, accountability, transparency, and contribution to the former Lagos State governor's victory at the poll.

Tarka's words: “Campaign sub-committees usually do not return the money but you have, again, blazed the trail. This directorate took Tinubuism and APC’s Action Plan to the world and donated several campaign souvenirs worth millions of naira from Nigerians across the globe.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

