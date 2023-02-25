ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu, Atiku score zero votes at Obi's polling unit
Peter Obi, the Labour Party's (LP) presidential candidate, defeats Tinubu and Atiku and triumphs in his Anambra voting district.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
In Agulu's Amatutu poling unit, Mr. Peter Obi of the LP received 236 votes, while the APC and PDP received none.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
EU observers, others express optimism over 2023 election
Tinubu, Atiku score zero votes at Obi's polling unit
I voted according to my conscience, says Ngige
Buhari’s promise of conducting 2023 election coming to pass – Malami
Ikpeazu, others express satisfaction over election process in Abia
Peter Obi defeats Tinubu at Gbajabiamila's polling unit
Peter Obi floors Atiku, Tinubu inside Aso Rock
Atiku defeats Tinubu at a polling unit in Adamawa
BREAKING: Tinubu wins Obasanjo's polling unit
ADVERTISEMENT