On Saturday, February 25, 2023, Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, emerged victorious at a polling unit inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi floors Atiku, Tinubu inside Aso Rock
Obi received 17 votes, while Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) obtained...
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
The polling station known as PU 131 is situated across from Pilot Gate in the State House area of Abuja.
Following the conclusion of the voting process, Obi received 17 votes, while Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) obtained 6 votes.
Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) obtained 3 votes, while the National Assembly elections at the polling unit were won by the Labour Party.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
EU observers, others express optimism over 2023 election
Tinubu, Atiku score zero votes at Obi's polling unit
I voted according to my conscience, says Ngige
Buhari’s promise of conducting 2023 election coming to pass – Malami
Ikpeazu, others express satisfaction over election process in Abia
Peter Obi defeats Tinubu at Gbajabiamila's polling unit
Peter Obi floors Atiku, Tinubu inside Aso Rock
Atiku defeats Tinubu at a polling unit in Adamawa
BREAKING: Tinubu wins Obasanjo's polling unit
ADVERTISEMENT