Obi received 122 votes, while the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, received 9 votes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: Peter Obi defeats Tinubu at polling unit in Lagos
Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, has won a polling unit in O55 Keke Abimbola, Ago, Lagos State.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
The People's Democratic Party's (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, received no votes, while the ZLP received three.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Vote buying : EFCC arrests 17 suspects in Kano, Katsina
Ex-Abia gov. T. A. Orji votes, expresses confidence in INEC
2023 Elections: Peter Obi defeats Tinubu at polling unit in Lagos
BREAKING: Tinubu wins polling unit, defeats Atiku, Obi
Don’t complain if you didn’t vote, Makinde tells youths
Atiku reacts to death of PDP FCT Chairman, Zaka
Lagosian who was attacked by thugs returned to vote with bloodied face
2023 Elections: Thugs disrupt election, steal 8 BVAS machines in Delta, Katsina
Wike finally votes hours after BVAS machine failed him
ADVERTISEMENT