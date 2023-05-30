The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tinubu appoints presidential photographers as he resumes office

Ima Elijah

President Bola Tinubu has wasted no time in making key appointments following his inauguration on Monday, May 29, 2023.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu resumed office 24 hours after his inauguration on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu resumed office 24 hours after his inauguration on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

The news of these appointments was made public by Tolani Alli, the official photographer of the immediate past vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, through a tweet.

Alli expressed her congratulations to Asemota and Opeyemi, emphasising her well wishes and prayers for their success in their new roles. She also extended her hopes for God's guidance, protection, and favor to both photographers.

Yemi Osinbajo (left), Muhammadu Buhari (middle), Tolani Alli (right)
Yemi Osinbajo (left), Muhammadu Buhari (middle), Tolani Alli (right) Pulse Nigeria

The inauguration ceremony for President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima took place on Monday at the prestigious Eagles Square in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria. Following the formal inauguration, the newly appointed officials officially resumed their duties on Tuesday, May 30.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

