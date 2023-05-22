APM to call only 1 witness to convince tribunal to cancel Tinubu's victory

The party said that it would call only one witness and would need three days for the witness to testify.

Reporting to the court on the agreed streamlining of witnesses, counsel to APM, Shehu Abubakar, said that the star witness would take 20 minutes to give the evidence-in-chief while cross-examination would be for 25 minutes and re-examination would be done in five minutes.

Abubakar said that documents that would be relied on by each party had been exchanged between the parties.

For his part, counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) said that the electoral body was not invited to the meeting between the petitioner and the respondents.

He said that the commission had only one witness for this petition and would need one day to prove its case.

The APC said that it agreed substantially with the report of the petitioner adding that it would need five days to call one witness for this petition.

The counsel for Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, Akin Olujimi (SAN), said that he would be calling three witnesses with two to be subpoenaed. He added that he would need four days to put in his defence.

In terms of cross-examination of the star witness, he said that he would need 25 minutes to do so.

The counsel to the fifth defendant, Kabiru Masari, told the court that he would call one witness and would need one day to state his defence.