The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

These 5 political parties are fighting Tinubu's election victory in court

Samson Toromade

The parties that finished second, third, 13th, 17th and last have challenged the result of the election.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu (left) and Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu (right) have to defend the result of the 2023 presidential election in five separate tribunal cases [Kola Sulaimon/AFP]
INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu (left) and Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu (right) have to defend the result of the 2023 presidential election in five separate tribunal cases [Kola Sulaimon/AFP]

Recommended articles

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the former Lagos governor winner amid controversy over the transmission and collation of the results from across the country.

Tinubu won 8,794,726 votes ahead of Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), who won 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who won 6,101,533 votes. Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) finished fourth with 1,496,687 votes.

14 other candidates were on the ballot but none of them scored more than 82,000 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five of the losing political parties have filed separate cases before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to address their specific issues.

PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, finished second behind Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election [PDP]
PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, finished second behind Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election [PDP] Pulse Nigeria

The PDP filed a petition before the tribunal to declare Atiku as the real winner of the election because he was allegedly robbed at the polls.

The petition invalidated Tinubu's victory based on INEC's failure to comply with its own guideline to electronically transmit results in real time. The party and its candidate claimed Tinubu did not meet the constitutional spread required to be declared winner, and that his margin of victory wasn't clear enough and should have at least forced a supplementary election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP also accused INEC's electoral officers of suppressing Atiku's votes and re-allocating them to Tinubu and Obi.

Atiku, a former vice-president, asked the tribunal to either declare him the lawful winner of the election, order a run-off election with just him and Tinubu, or order a fresh round of election.

LP candidate, Peter Obi, finished third in the 2023 presidential election [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]
LP candidate, Peter Obi, finished third in the 2023 presidential election [Kin Cheung/AP Photo] Pulse Nigeria

The LP's petition asked the tribunal to overturn the result of the election because Tinubu was not qualified to contest due to his drugs case in the United States. The former governor forfeited $460,000 to the U.S. government in 1993 after funds found in bank accounts linked to him were identified as proceeds of drugs trafficking.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petition also argued that INEC violated the integrity of the election by not sticking to its promise to transmit results in real time, creating room for the alleged manipulation of the votes scored by the LP in 18,088 polling units.

The party accused INEC of reducing, tampering and falsely representing its actual number of votes especially in Benue and Rivers where it argued that it won, contrary to INEC's result claiming APC won both states.

The LP argued in the petition that a proper calculation of the lawful votes cast on February 25 would show that Obi won the election.

Obi, a former Anambra governor, asked the tribunal to either order INEC to declare him the real winner of the election, or conduct a fresh election without Tinubu's involvement, due to his disqualification.

ADVERTISEMENT
APM candidate, Princess Ojei Chichi, finished in 13th place in the February election [APM]
APM candidate, Princess Ojei Chichi, finished in 13th place in the February election [APM] Pulse Nigeria

In its own petition, the Allied People's Movement (APM) opposed the APC's process of nominating Kashim Shettima as Tinubu's running mate.

In 2022, the ruling party initially submitted Ibrahim Masari's name to INEC as its vice-presidential candidate, but only as a placeholder, to beat a submission deadline, while it continued consultation for who would eventually occupy the role. Weeks later, Masari expectedly withdrew from the race to pave the way for Shettima's place on the presidential ticket.

APM also noted that Shettima was a senatorial candidate at the time of his nomination, allegedly making him guilty of double nomination which is against the provisions of the constitution and the Electoral Act.

The party argued that these irregularities made Tinubu's victory invalid due to non-compliance with the relevant laws. The party asked the tribunal to void all the votes scored by APC and announce second-placed Atiku as the authentic winner of the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The APM's presidential candidate, Princess Ojei Chichi, finished 13th in the race with 25,961 votes.

AA's presidential candidate, Hamza Al-Mustapha, finished in 17th place, but a faction of the party has rejected his candidacy [Vanguard]
AA's presidential candidate, Hamza Al-Mustapha, finished in 17th place, but a faction of the party has rejected his candidacy [Vanguard] Pulse Nigeria

The Action Alliance (AA) petitioned the tribunal to cancel the presidential election because INEC excluded its validly-elected candidate.

In the lead-up to the election, the party suffered a leadership crisis that created two factions which produced two different presidential candidates: Hamza Al-Mustapha and Solomon-David Okanigbuan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Al-Mustapha represented the party on February 25 and finished with 14,542 votes, but the Okanigbuan faction has petitioned the tribunal to argue that the former chief security officer of the late General Sani Abacha shouldn't have made it to the ballot.

The party noted in its petition that it submitted Okanigbuan as its candidate for the election, but INEC ignored its wishes.

The petition argued that Okanigbuan's unlawful exclusion renders the February 25 election null and void, and asked the court to order a fresh election.

APP's presidential candidate, Nnadi Charles Osita, finished last at the polls
APP's presidential candidate, Nnadi Charles Osita, finished last at the polls Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Action People's Party (APP) petitioned the tribunal to accuse Tinubu of manipulating the presidential election in at least 11 states. The party said the winner made corrupt arrangements with electoral officers in Kano, Kaduna, Imo, Rivers, Kebbi, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Osun, Kogi and Kwara to swing the result in his favour.

The party and its presidential candidate, Charles Nnadi, who finished last in the election with 12,839 votes, also accused Tinubu of openly buying votes in many polling units across the country. The former governor's age and educational qualifications were also called into question with allegations of fraud.

The petition also accused INEC of non-compliance with the guidelines and regulations on electronic transmission of results.

The party asked the court to order a fresh election.

ALSO READ: How 18 presidential candidates shared 25.3 million votes

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

These 5 political parties are fighting Tinubu's election victory in court

These 5 political parties are fighting Tinubu's election victory in court

Peter Obi begs Obidients to be peaceful and respectful in their actions

Peter Obi begs Obidients to be peaceful and respectful in their actions

Apologise or face legal action, CAN threatens Peak Milk over Easter advert

Apologise or face legal action, CAN threatens Peak Milk over Easter advert

Pastor Arayomi, wife flee Nigeria after DSS probe

Pastor Arayomi, wife flee Nigeria after DSS probe

Ex Nasarawa deputy governor regains freedom after 4 days in kidnappers’ den

Ex Nasarawa deputy governor regains freedom after 4 days in kidnappers’ den

UK will no longer consider Nigerian health workers for recruitment

UK will no longer consider Nigerian health workers for recruitment

Tinubu mourns international jurist, Bola Ajibola

Tinubu mourns international jurist, Bola Ajibola

PDP lost Ebonyi guber elections over wrong choice of candidate, says Ogba

PDP lost Ebonyi guber elections over wrong choice of candidate, says Ogba

Buhari insists attackers of Benue residents must be found and dealt with

Buhari insists attackers of Benue residents must be found and dealt with

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

FG accuse Obi, Datti of committing treason

Nobel laureate Soyinka slams Baba-Ahmed for controversial comments

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka slams Datti Baba-Ahmed for controversial comments

Wole Soyinka

Wole Soyinka writes to Obidients

You deserve great deal of pity and sympathy - Dele Alake replies Chimamanda

You deserve great deal of pity and sympathy - Dele Alake replies Chimamanda